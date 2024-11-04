💔 Stray Starving Cats Gnaw at Body of Deceased in aftermath of Israeli ruthless bombardment of North Gaza

💔 STRAY CATS GNAW AT BODY OF DECEASED in aftermath of Israeli ruthless bombardment of North Gaza producing horrific scenes like one in video above from Beit Lahiya as bodies of Palestinians massacred by Israel remain on streets.

In aftermath of forced expulsion of civil defense and rescue teams, along with longtime targeting of anyone that tries to recover bodies, the dead remain out in the open, unable to be properly recovered for burial.

Adding:

Zionist army admits it's genocide of Northern Gaza will take about six months, according to the Cradle (https://thecradle.co/articles/israeli-army-claims-clearing-north-gaza-of-hamas-will-take-six-months).

The IOF has estimated that "clearing" Northern Gaza will take about 6 months. Given what we've seen in the past year, we all know what that euphemism means. The Zionists are now implementing what is known as the "General's Plan", so called because it was created by a group of retired generals, which calls for the complete isolation of Northern Gaza and the starvation of it's people.

The north of Gaza is home to the Jabalia refugee camp, where about 200,000 Palestinians remain under constant bombardment and complete siege. Dozens are killed in single strikes as the Zionists rain bombs and shells down night and day. While the Zionists claim that they will allow civilians to leave through checkpoints, even western media organizations such as CNN have noted that arrests are basically indiscriminate. Hundreds of "military age males" are rounded up at once at checkpoints, stripped naked and taken to the Zionist prisons for torture. Anyone who resists is simply killed. Many civilians refuse to leave because they believe they will never be allowed to return, a policy which would be consistent with the Zionist expulsions of the past.

Despite it all, the resistance continues to fight. Bloodied, but not broken, they make the Zionists pay for every mile, for every humiliation and drop of blood. Within the past month, over 20 Zionist soldiers have been killed in battle in Gaza, and many more wounded. The resistance even uses the Zionists own weapons against them, scavenging unexploded bombs and shells to make potent IEDs which can bring down entire buildings on top of the invaders.

In over a year of full-scale, genocidal combat the Zionist invaders have not been able to defeat the resistance, who is still operating all throughout Gaza.

The Zionists have set about their plan out of desperation to make up for their inability to defeat the resistance on the battlefield. The reason is simple, Zionist brutality is the resistance's greatest recruiting tool. For every Palestinian they murder, ten more will join the ranks of the resistance.





The Zionists are left with one tool left, mass starvation. At this point we are so far down the rabbit hole that even a war crime as shocking as this one seems normal, but this is the "final solution" to Netanyahu's Gaza problem. The Zionists are going to starve 200,000 people to death while the whole world watches.

And who will stop them? Yemen, Lebanon and Iran have tried, but the Zionists have the full backing and support of the US government. They are a formidable foe. The United States government could end this massacre with the stroke of a pen by cutting off weapons, intelligence and diplomatic aid to the rogue apartheid state, but they refuse.

Their silence speaks volumes.