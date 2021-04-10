[Excerpt] The Early Works of Walt Disney, par Lenon Honor

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An excerpt from "The Early Works of Walt Disney - The Foundations of a Pedophilic Institution" by Lenon Honor « Ce documentaire montre que, depuis sa création, l'institution Disney a eu pour fonction de déstabiliser la cellule familiale en promouvant le racisme, la violence, l'irresponsabilité parentale et la pédophilie, entre autres choses infâmes. »
Source :https://vimeo.com/47949958
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