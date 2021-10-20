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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0859 - Kenneth Stoops Jr - Report on the crime
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50 views • October 20, 2021
Kenneth, a married father of four, arrived to deliver a pizza, but instead was beaten, robbed, and carjacked. His two attackers took a picture of his driver's license before they left the scene, telling him: “If you call the police or if we get arrested, we will take care of your family”, before stealing his moutaineer SUV. They led police on a high speed pursuit at speeds of 90mph+, before being neutralized with stop sticks.
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