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3/13/2022 Miles Guo: Regardless of which passport you hold, once the CCP is sanctioned by the West, no one in China will be able to evade it. Only those citizens of the New Federal State of China who are determined to take down the CCP can save their lives and wealth. Being truthful and united is what makes us different from the CCP