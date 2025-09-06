🔥🇷🇺 Russian drones leave Ukrainian forces decimated

👉 Russian drone operators are showing incredible skill and precision, making significant strides in disrupting Ukrainian forces.

🔸 00:00 Russian airborne troops shot down a Ukrainian Baba-Yaga-type hexacopter in the Kherson region.

🔸 00:12 Battlegroup Dnepr FPV drone operators destroyed an enemy armored fighting vehicle and struck a Ukrainian stronghold, eliminating at least five Ukrainian nationalists in the Zaporozhye region.





🔸 00:43 Russian Battlegroup Vostok Lancet drones thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian troops to rotate units by destroying an armored personnel carrier and hitting several vehicles with personnel in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

🔸 01:03 Specialists from the Rubicon Center successfully hit Ukrainian reconnaissance drones and other ground targets.

Russian drone pilots continue to demonstrate outstanding precision and effectiveness in neutralizing enemy threats.