FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Isaiah 64:1-5, 20260509

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy Father, and my EL ELYON, The MOST HIGH YAHWEH in Genesis 14:18-20! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name for Your perfect love, abundant Grace, and infinite Mercy upon me! Hallowed be Your Holy Name! Thank You for the redeeming blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid for me on Calvary’s Cross. Heavenly Father:

Oh that Thou EL ELYON, the MOST HIGH YAHWEH wouldest rend the heavens, that Thou wouldest come down, that the mountains might flow down at Thy presence,

2 As when the melting fire burneth, the fire causeth the waters to boil, to make thy Name known to Thine adversaries, that the nations may tremble at Thy presence!

3 When Thou didst terrible things which we looked not for, thou camest down, the mountains flowed down at Thy presence.

4 For since the beginning of the world men have not heard, nor perceived by the ear, neither hath the eye seen, O YAHWEH beside Thee, what Thou hath prepared for men and women that waiteth for Thee.

5 Thou YAHWEH meetest those who rejoiceth and worketh righteousness, those who remember Thee in Thy Ways: behold, Thou YAHWEH art wroth; for we have sinned: in those is continuance, and we shall be saved by Your Omnipotent and Omniscient Grace, Mercy, and Love. Amen!