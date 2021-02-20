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The Giza Plateau pyramids are a HOAX built mid 1700 into 1800's few hundred years old "Tops" Part1 of 2
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165 views • February 20, 2021
That's right What you think of as OLD is not old at all and is meanly an A-Muse_ment park
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