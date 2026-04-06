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The Nephilim Here Already & More Coming 6-4-26@1:34 PM
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
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FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST.

A word from of warning my lovely Jesus Christ concerning the nephilim who already here and those coming and how they eat human flesh. Also, a short dream about the nephilim.

Deuteronomy 7:9-10

9 Know therefore that the Lord thy God, he is God, the faithful God, which keepeth covenant and mercy with them that love him and keep his commandments to a thousand generations;

10 And repayeth them that hate him to their face, to destroy them: he will not be slack to him that hateth him, he will repay him to his face.


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