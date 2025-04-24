BrightLearn - 9 Steps for Reversing or Preventing Cancer and Other Diseases by Shivani Goodman

The book "9 Steps for Reversing or Preventing Cancer and Other Diseases" by Shivani Goodman is a transformative guide that emphasizes the profound impact of the mind-body connection on health and healing. Drawing on over 32 years of experience as a medical doctor and radiation oncologist, Goodman challenges conventional medical wisdom and empowers readers to become their own healers. She shares her personal journey of integrating mind-body techniques into her practice, highlighting the success stories of patients like Angela, who experienced remarkable recoveries by confronting and releasing deep-seated emotional pain. The book delves into the science of psychoneuroimmunology to explain how negative thoughts can suppress the immune system, while positive attitudes can activate the body's innate healing abilities. Goodman provides practical exercises, including the "Daily Healing Routine," to help readers identify and transform toxic attitudes, cultivate self-love and connect with their inner wisdom. She also emphasizes the importance of a supportive environment and living with passion and purpose. Through her own battle with breast cancer, Goodman demonstrates the power of belief and spiritual energy in healing. Ultimately, the book offers hope, inspiration and practical tools for anyone seeking to improve their health and well-being, encouraging readers to embrace their innate goodness and create a life filled with joy and fulfillment.





