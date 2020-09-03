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A Conspiracy of Silence
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49 views • September 03, 2020
Posted on YT by Vernon Coleman on 02 Sep, 2020
Description below was posted on YT by Vernon in support of this video:
Dr Vernon Coleman MB, ChB DSc FRSA, discusses YouTube, censorship and other things. In the future, please go to http://www.vernoncoleman.com for information and advice.
The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website.
Thank you for all your encouragement and support.
Description below was posted on YT by Vernon in support of this video:
Dr Vernon Coleman MB, ChB DSc FRSA, discusses YouTube, censorship and other things. In the future, please go to http://www.vernoncoleman.com for information and advice.
The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website.
Thank you for all your encouragement and support.
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