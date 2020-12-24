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Erikoislääkärin lausunto C0VID-19 tilanteesta
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1925 views • December 24, 2020
Erikoislääkäri Roger Hodkinson kertoo puhelimen välityksellä noin 5 minuutin pituisella videolla Kanadan hallituksen edustajille oman painavan näkemyksensä tästä nykyisestä tilanteesta. Lääkäri Ted Noel näyttää käytännön kokeen kautta kuinka maski ei estä levittämästä C0VID-19 virusta. Suomenkielinen tekstitys.
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