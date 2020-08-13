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Late Summer Pandemic Situation Update - Dr. Rima Laibow, M.D. and Ralph Fucetola, J.D. | Richard Sacks
Lost Arts Radio Show on Sunday 8/9/20
Listen online: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/lostarts...
We are in the midst of perhaps the biggest coordinated, criminal scam in our known history. And there have been so many, that is actually saying a lot. The global rulers have been talking about, and planning for a long time, how to use a pandemic, real or imagined, to accomplish many of their objectives at once. In this particular case, they have chosen to use a real virus, manufactured in a U.S. bioweapons development lab, send it to China for the finishing touches, and then release it on the public to create panic and willingness on the part of all of us, to be controlled "for our own safety."Ralph Fucetola, J.D.
So far, the program has been working very well. Most of the public is suitably fearful and anxious to obey even the most ridiculous orders, to "stay safe." Yes, the virus is real, a combination or "chimera" made of parts of other pathogenic viruses. But the death rate it is causing is a tiny fraction of what was first announced. Numbers of deaths are being falsified in many ways, including moving the usual flu and pneumonia deaths into the COVID-19 column to look like an incredible outbreak. Now the most recent numbers enhancement is being done by simply multiplying numbers of "probable" cases by 16 or more, and voila! Now we have the "second wave." In some ways this is better for us than if the virus really was that dangerous, but the problem is, the lockdowns will cause vast numbers of people to starve to death, and bring in a worldwide super depression that will be destructive in the extreme. This is in addition to the massive injury and death that can be expected when the new vaccine is made available and maybe forced on the whole world.
This Sunday, Dr. Rima Laibow, M.D. and Ralph Fucetola, J.D. of the Natural Solutions Foundation (http://www.drrimatruthreports.com and http://www.opensourcetruth.com) come back onto Lost Arts Radio to talk about what were not being told about this "pandemic," (http://www.truthaboutcoronavirus.com) and what we are being told that's not true. Real cures and preventatives for this virus are being viciously censored. A Super Depression is being set in motion and it may no longer be possible to prevent. But at least if a lot of us wake up now, see through the malicious hoax of mask wearing, and realize we have what we need now to prevent and cure the disease, so we don't need any vaccine, then things could start to get better. Join us to welcome Dr. Laibow and Counsel Ralph back on the show, and get ready to enjoy an enlightening and energetic discussion.
For those of you who would like to support our work, help keep us on the air in the face of massive censorship, and help us fund the projects we have waiting in the wings, please visit our new Subscribe Star page and tell others. It can be found at http://www.subscribestar.com/lostarts....
In addition to the Sunday shows and livestreams that introduce you to inspiring people and projects (http://www.lostartsradio.com), we are also entering our second year with Planetary Healing Club (http://www.planetaryhealingclub.com). PHC is a private, members-only platform, a supportive and interactive environment where I can speak with you freely about information that would be censored on the usual public platforms where most of our audio and video presentations are found. PHC is for you, when you're ready to really get deeply into special self-healing protocols and start transforming your life for the better. I'm there live to meet and talk with you every week. It's interactive, with live chat and plenty of time for Q&A, comments and any input you want to contribute. It's a rare opportunity for those ready to experience a radically better quality of life, and willing to do the work on themselves to make it happen. Learn more about it at http://www.planetaryhealingclub.com.
Finally, don't forget our news show on national and world events, for one hour every week at 7:30pm EST / 4:30pm PST, called Lost Arts Radio Live (http://www.lostartsradio.com/live). It's where we look at some events of the past week, and what the significance is for your life and for the future of our world. After "Lost Arts Radio Live" is a half-hour break, followed by our weekly meeting of the Planetary Healing Club, which you can join for a minimum donation of just $25/month at http://www.planetaryhealingclub.com. Meet me there when you're ready to transform your experience of life for the better.
Richard Sacks, Host
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