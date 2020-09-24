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WEDNESDAY - SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
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2117-9AM BREAKING: Ukraine/Burisma Investigation Released Finding Biden Family Guilty Of Criminal Activity
On Tuesday night investigative reporter John Solomon told Lou Dobbs the Burisma investigation will be released in the next 24 hours.
John Solomon: Here is what the report is likely to reveal.
First — The State Department under Joe Biden and Obama believed Joe Biden was engaging in a conflict of interest.
Second — The State Department detected a $7 million bribe being paid by Burisma, the company that hired Hunter Biden on its board.
Third — There was a pressure campaign inside the Obama State Department and inside the White House invoking Hunter Biden’s name in trying to pressure the US government to make the Burisma corruption allegations go away.
Finally — It wasn’t just the State Department, the Treasury Department flagged several transactions, foreign money flowing into companies connected to Hunter Biden as suspicious transactions.
This ought to be big!
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