Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on October 2





▪️Russian troops have once again launched strikes on military facilities of the AFU on the territory of Ukraine.





Several shells hit targets on the territory of a military unit in the southeast of Kharkiv.





▪️In Dnipropetrovsk region, the target of Geryan UAVs raid was the workshops of the Kryvyi Rih Cement Plant.





Three powerful explosions occurred near the plant, followed by a secondary detonation, indicating that an ammunition depot had been hit.





▪️In the Starobil's'k direction, the enemy attempted to attack in the area of the Tors'ke salient.





Russian units repulsed three attacks by the AFU in the area of the Serebryansʹkyy forestry.





▪️In the Soledar direction, the AFU continue to press on the Klishchiivka-Kurdyumivka line, seeking to reach the railway line.





Russian units repelled attacks and forcing the enemy to withdraw to their original positions.





▪️In the Donetsk direction, fighting is taking place in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, where the enemy periodically makes new forays.





With air support, Russian troops repelled attacks by the AFU in the vicinity of Nevel's'ke.





▪️In the Vremivka sector, the AFU attacked Russian positions west of Staromaiors'ke in an attempt to take tactically advantageous positions.





Russian troops repulsed the attack and pushed the enemy back to the Balka Hrusheva.





▪️In the Orikhiv sector, intensive fighting continues at the Robotyne-Verbove line.





The AFU made an unsuccessful attempt to attack Novoprokopivka, but were pushed back to their original positions.