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Recipe to End Covid Madness
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100 views • August 27, 2021
Fear, censorship, and a false narrative have gotten us into the predicament where Covid 19 is running our lives. Too many of us have acquiesced to the outrageous mandates of our state governors and the federal government that are destroying America. However, we can control how America will grow is by taking responsibility for what we support when we spend our dollars. No business can thrive if it doesn't have customers.
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