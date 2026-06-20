The “Healthy Oil” That May Be Fueling Disease - Cherie Calbom

We sat down with Cherie Calbom, “The Juice Lady,” bestselling author of The Truth About Seed Oils, to expose what may be one of the biggest health deceptions in the modern American diet. Cherie breaks down how seed oils became marketed as “heart healthy,” why oils like canola, soybean, corn, cottonseed, sunflower, safflower, grapeseed, and peanut oil are now raising serious concerns, and how these oils may be fueling inflammation, fatigue, weight struggles, brain health issues, heart disease, and more. She also shares her powerful personal testimony of surviving a brutal attack, experiencing miraculous healing, and how faith has shaped her mission to help people reclaim their health. This conversation covers Crisco, margarine, vegetable oil marketing, omega-6 imbalance, smoke points, hidden seed oils in packaged foods and restaurants, RFK Jr.’s push for real food, and practical swaps like olive oil, coconut oil, avocado oil, ghee, beef tallow, and butter. If you’ve ever wondered what’s really in your kitchen, what oils to avoid, and how one simple change could create a major domino effect in your health, this episode is for you.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowCherie CalbomWEBSITE: https://juiceladycherie.com/BOOK: https://a.co/d/0bskFCChSid Roth interview: https://youtu.be/2Psqw6i6ZTs?si=KKUkFhuBRaI9T9BkCherie Calbom, known as “The Juice Lady,” is a bestselling author, nutritionist, and leading voice in whole food nutrition. She has authored more than 36 books, collectively selling over 3.5 million copies, and has helped millions of people better understand the connection between food, faith, and healing. Cherie has served as a nutritionist for George Foreman and has advised members of the royal family of the UAE. Her newest book, The Truth About Seed Oils, exposes the history, processing, and potential health dangers of seed oils while offering practical real-food alternatives. Through her books, recipes, testimony, and teaching, Cherie encourages people to reclaim their health so they can fulfill the purpose God has for their lives.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: