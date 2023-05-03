EPOCH TV | Ex-CIA Director Reveals SECRET ORIGINS of the 51 Spies Who Signed ‘Disinformation’ Letter

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov

Ex-CIA Director Reveals SECRET ORIGINS of the 51 Spies Who Signed ‘Disinformation’ Letter





The House Judiciary Committee interviewed the former deputy director of the #CIA, Michael Morrell.





He revealed to them how the letter came to be, as well as the true reason it was written at all.





According to the information from the former deputy director of the CIA, Michael Morrell.





The man who orchestrated the U.S. #IntelligenceLetter that brushed away the Hunter Biden scandal as “Russian disinformation” was our very own Secretary of State Antony Blinken.





see full episode: https://ept.ms/51SpiesFM



