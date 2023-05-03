Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | Ex-CIA Director Reveals SECRET ORIGINS of the 51 Spies Who Signed ‘Disinformation’ Letter
43 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov

Ex-CIA Director Reveals SECRET ORIGINS of the 51 Spies Who Signed ‘Disinformation’ Letter


The House Judiciary Committee interviewed the former deputy director of the #CIA, Michael Morrell.


He revealed to them how the letter came to be, as well as the true reason it was written at all.


According to the information from the former deputy director of the CIA, Michael Morrell.


The man who orchestrated the U.S. #IntelligenceLetter that brushed away the Hunter Biden scandal as “Russian disinformation” was our very own Secretary of State Antony Blinken.


see full episode: https://ept.ms/51SpiesFM


Keywords
election interferenceelection fraudfacts matterbiden crime familyhunter biden laptoproman balmakovepoch tvdod cover up

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket