Full Interaction of Top White House Cyber Official After O’Keefe Takes His Disguise Off

O'Keefe Media Group
Feb 1, 2024
FULL REVEAL: The full interaction with Top White House Cyber Official Charlie Kraiger after I take off my glasses and reveal he’s been the subject of an undercover investigation.
“I didn’t have your last name!”
“I don’t know who you are!”
“The President is dedicated to keeping the public data and information secure!”
Kraiger runs out the restaurant, we follow him and ask more questions.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JW8Fqv7Ln9w
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.