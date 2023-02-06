Alex Jones preventing WW3 & Saving Christian Civilizations

#AlexWasRight Jones discusses the massive loss of Christian human life (including ten year old soldiers) from the Germans and Russians during World War 2 after he shows a clip of Putin talking about a major escalation of the War against Gay Satanist Zelensky and his Western allies! Zelensky outlawed all political parties in the Ukraine. That gay Talmudic J'wish Nazi also outlawed the oldest Christian Church in the world! Pray for Peace!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.