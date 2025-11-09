BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Steve Bassett: Disclosure, Nuclear War & Humanity’s Future (Part 2 of 2)
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
129 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 2 days ago

This is Part 2 of 2 from the November 8, 2025 Vancouver UFO Meetup with political disclosure activist Steve Bassett of Paradigm Research Group.

In this deep Q&A, Steve answers challenging questions from Alfred Webre, Rich, Leilani and Brian about whether today’s disclosure push is genuine or a managed psy-op, how much we can trust high-level insiders, and why he stays focused on one prize: ending the Truth Embargo by forcing governments to confirm the ET presence.


Topics include:

• What might really be happening inside the Trump White House on UFOs

• Whether key voices in The Age of Disclosure film have credibility or hidden agendas

• The risk of nuclear war if disclosure keeps being delayed

• NASA, nuke shutdown incidents and ET intentions

• Gradual vs sudden disclosure and what kind of future humanity is heading toward

Hosted by Brian Ruhe, Vancouver UFO Meetup / University Galacticus.


Support Steve Bassett: paradigmresearchgroup.org


📡 Join the Conversation

Be part of our discussions on alien contact and spiritual evolution. Join our Meetup group:

🔗 https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-...


🎥 Explore More Content

I encourage you to mirror and share this content for educational and archival purposes.


🔹 Brian's BitChute channel (3,500+ videos): https://old.bitchute.com/brianruhe/

🔹 Playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt...

🔹 Brighteon videos & MP3s: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/br...


🙏 Support This Work

Your donations help keep this research alive:

💵 http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

₿ Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe


📚 More from Brian Ruhe

🌐 Website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

📘 My books: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe

📸 Instagram: / brianaruhe

🐦 Twitter: / brianruhe

📘 Facebook: / brian.ruhe.353

🛸 University Galacticus: https://universitygalacticus.org/

Keywords
ufodisclosuresteve bassett
