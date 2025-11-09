Steve Bassett: Disclosure, Nuclear War & Humanity’s Future (Part 2 of 2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is Part 2 of 2 from the November 8, 2025 Vancouver UFO Meetup with political disclosure activist Steve Bassett of Paradigm Research Group.
In this deep Q&A, Steve answers challenging questions from Alfred Webre, Rich, Leilani and Brian about whether today’s disclosure push is genuine or a managed psy-op, how much we can trust high-level insiders, and why he stays focused on one prize: ending the Truth Embargo by forcing governments to confirm the ET presence.
Topics include:
• What might really be happening inside the Trump White House on UFOs
• Whether key voices in The Age of Disclosure film have credibility or hidden agendas
• The risk of nuclear war if disclosure keeps being delayed
• NASA, nuke shutdown incidents and ET intentions
• Gradual vs sudden disclosure and what kind of future humanity is heading toward
Hosted by Brian Ruhe, Vancouver UFO Meetup / University Galacticus.
