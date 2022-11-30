Russia Ukraine Updates





November 30, 2022





Germany's President Steinmeier expressed his support for Chinese anti-lockdown protesters, in sudden about-turn from when he described similar protesters in his own country as "right-wing extremists."





Countless Western leaders also considered lockdown protesters in their own countries as enemies, Nazi, misogynists, racists….

But now they support these activity in China because there it supports there globalist ambitions.





Hypocrites





Watch the local unseen videos of the Russia-Ukraine war Please help me to spread raw-unfiltered videos throughout the world





"Share it with your network"





Subscribe to my channel for the latest updates. 👇🏻





https://rumble.com/c/RussiaUkraineUpdates





if you like my work “Buy me a Coffee” ☕ link below to buy me a coffee. Your generosity will inspire me to keep the channel up and running 👇🏻





https://ko-fi.com/russiaukraineupdates





"Buy and keep it for your intellectual growth"👇🏻





https://ko-fi.com/russiaukraineupdates/shop





Buy cool limited Edition Russia-Ukraine Apparel and Accessories here: 👇🏻





https://russia-ukraine-updates.creator-spring.com/apparel





Join our locals community for exclusive content 👇🏻





Locals: https://russiaukraineupdates.locals.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1y184w-germanys-president-steinmeier-expressed-his-support-for-chinese-anti-lockdo.html



