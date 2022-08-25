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BIGGEST AND BROADEST SALE EVER by Award Winning Children’s Books and Curriculum, Tuttle Twins
Flyover Conservatives
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47 views • August 25, 2022

SAVE 40-70% OFF TODAY!! Go to: http://flyovertwins.com/

Sale Dates: Thursday, August 25 - Sunday, August 28, 2022


Connor Boyack

WEBSITE: flyovertwins.com

_________________________________


Here's the before-and-after details:


All 12 children's books + all 12 activity workbooks

Normally: $157  Bundle price: $58.88

 

Our brand new, 240-page hardback American history book + 200-page curriculum + 6-hour audiobook + hours of bonus videos

Normally: $216  Bundle price: $74.88

 

Our 4 hardback guidebooks for teens, 800+ pages total

Normally: $60  Bundle price: $38.88

 

3 Tuttle Toddlers ABC board books

Normally: $24  Bundle price: $16.88

 

3 Tuttle Toddlers 123 board books

Normally: $24  Bundle price: $16.88

 

120 lessons of printed and digital economic curriculum for kids of all ages

Normally: $330  Bundle price: $168.88

 

4 "Choose Your Consequence" fiction novels for teens, 1,500+ pages total

Normally: $60  Bundle price: $38.88

 

4 Tuttle Twins cartoon graphic novels, 500+ pages total

Normally: $120  Bundle price: $74.88


_________________________________


TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CLIPS -

https://banned.video/playlist/622553248186d152c5d07f5d


SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

►  ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

►  Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com 

►  My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

►. Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com 

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Own Your Own Business As An Option To Avoid The Jab- 

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Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

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🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com


► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives

-------------------------------------------

► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter


► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate


► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life- 

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► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com


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► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store

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-------------------------------------------


Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team


Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]


Keywords
childrenschoolkidseducationlearningconservativeschildparentingindoctrinationdavidparentflyoverkids booksflyover clipsflyover conservativesstacyconnor boyackwhiteddavid whitedstacy whitedtuttle twinsindoctrinatingdavid and stacy flyover
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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