BIGGEST AND BROADEST SALE EVER by Award Winning Children’s Books and Curriculum, Tuttle Twins

SAVE 40-70% OFF TODAY!! Go to: http://flyovertwins.com/

Sale Dates: Thursday, August 25 - Sunday, August 28, 2022





Connor Boyack

WEBSITE: flyovertwins.com

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Here's the before-and-after details:





All 12 children's books + all 12 activity workbooks

Normally: $157 Bundle price: $58.88

Our brand new, 240-page hardback American history book + 200-page curriculum + 6-hour audiobook + hours of bonus videos

Normally: $216 Bundle price: $74.88

Our 4 hardback guidebooks for teens, 800+ pages total

Normally: $60 Bundle price: $38.88

3 Tuttle Toddlers ABC board books

Normally: $24 Bundle price: $16.88

3 Tuttle Toddlers 123 board books

Normally: $24 Bundle price: $16.88

120 lessons of printed and digital economic curriculum for kids of all ages

Normally: $330 Bundle price: $168.88

4 "Choose Your Consequence" fiction novels for teens, 1,500+ pages total

Normally: $60 Bundle price: $38.88

4 Tuttle Twins cartoon graphic novels, 500+ pages total

Normally: $120 Bundle price: $74.88





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TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CLIPS -

https://banned.video/playlist/622553248186d152c5d07f5d





SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

►. Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Epoch Times (use promo code FLYOVER) - https://flyover.news/





Own Your Own Business As An Option To Avoid The Jab-

http://FlyoverCarpet.com

https://TipTopK9.com/





Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

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► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-

http://DoctorSoGood.com





► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com





► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com





► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store

🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover

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Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team





Business or Media, please contact us at:

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