BIGGEST AND BROADEST SALE EVER by Award Winning Children’s Books and Curriculum, Tuttle Twins

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SAVE 40-70% OFF TODAY!! Go to: http://flyovertwins.com/
Sale Dates: Thursday, August 25 - Sunday, August 28, 2022
Connor Boyack
WEBSITE: flyovertwins.com
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Here's the before-and-after details:
All 12 children's books + all 12 activity workbooks
Normally: $157 Bundle price: $58.88
Our brand new, 240-page hardback American history book + 200-page curriculum + 6-hour audiobook + hours of bonus videos
Normally: $216 Bundle price: $74.88
Our 4 hardback guidebooks for teens, 800+ pages total
Normally: $60 Bundle price: $38.88
3 Tuttle Toddlers ABC board books
Normally: $24 Bundle price: $16.88
3 Tuttle Toddlers 123 board books
Normally: $24 Bundle price: $16.88
120 lessons of printed and digital economic curriculum for kids of all ages
Normally: $330 Bundle price: $168.88
4 "Choose Your Consequence" fiction novels for teens, 1,500+ pages total
Normally: $60 Bundle price: $38.88
4 Tuttle Twins cartoon graphic novels, 500+ pages total
Normally: $120 Bundle price: $74.88
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TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CLIPS -
https://banned.video/playlist/622553248186d152c5d07f5d
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
►. Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Epoch Times (use promo code FLYOVER) - https://flyover.news/
Own Your Own Business As An Option To Avoid The Jab-
http://FlyoverCarpet.com
https://TipTopK9.com/
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
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► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-
http://DoctorSoGood.com
► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
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Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
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