Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This is how easy it is to physically alter someones mind - they do this to us every day
115 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago |
Donate

Jim Crenshaw


Feb 7, 2023


And this is from the 80's and it was being done then. God only knows what they are doing now. Oh, and who is they? Our satanic devil worshiping elite government scumbags that profit from raping, torturing and killing children.

Source: Truth Archive 2030: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0oZQckWMAYU2/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Srk3UdkpwOZu/


Keywords
healthmedicineeasyphysicallyalter the minddone very day

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket