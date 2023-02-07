This is how easy it is to physically alter someones mind - they do this to us every day

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Jim Crenshaw
Feb 7, 2023
And this is from the 80's and it was being done then. God only knows what they are doing now. Oh, and who is they? Our satanic devil worshiping elite government scumbags that profit from raping, torturing and killing children.
Source: Truth Archive 2030: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0oZQckWMAYU2/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Srk3UdkpwOZu/