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Millions of illegals and terrorists crossing our Southern Border , and Sleepy Joe is going around the World embarrasing us - Has he pooped in his pants again like he did with the Queen ? Peee Yew
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310 views • March 28, 2022
Dr Jane Ruby is the best ! She knows how to call a spade a spade. So does Sean. Put the two of them together and look out. You are in for a big wakeup
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