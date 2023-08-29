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Zelensky Demands The United States And EU Pay For Ukraine To Hold Elections-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM AUGUS 28 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
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41 views • August 29, 2023

Volodymyr Zelensky Says He Won’t Hold Free And Fair Elections In Ukraine Unless The United States and European Union Pay for Them.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has demanded that taxpayers in the United States and European Union send the country even more aid if the West wishes for elections to be held next year. Zelensky said that he would be willing to hold elections despite the ongoing martial law amid the war with Russia, so long as the U.S. and EU bankroll the voting process. And you wonder why we call this a phony war?

“But when ye shall hear of wars and commotions, be not terrified: for these things must first come to pass; but the end is not by and by.” Luke 21:9 (KJB)

n this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the ‘war’ between Russia and Ukraine has lasted now 550 days, and it gets weirded and weirder with each passing month. I feel bad for the Russian and Ukrainian civilians caught up in this mess, and we were very happy to send 12,000 Ukrainian New Testaments over there. But from a government perspective, this thing is so corrupt and crooked on so many levels. Zelensky has used this ‘war’ to put the people of Ukraine in a perpetual state of martial law, closing down churches and newspapers. You would think in a time of legitimate crisis, two of the main things you would need would be churches for people to pray and worship the Lord, and newspapers to keep the people informed. Not so in the regime of King Zelensky. On this episode, we check in with the latest from Europe, look at the crazy weather happening right now, and give you updated reports of strange and unidentifiable things flying through the night time skies. Also, today is Day 1,260 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve!

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