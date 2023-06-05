https://gettr.com/post/p2iud0fe34e
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Steve K. Bannon: The only people not free in the modern world are the Chinese people. The CCP has colluded with the so-called elites of the world to enslave the 1.4 billion Chinese people to serve their global economic system! Aren't the Chinese people, who have 5,000 years of civilization, worthy of a good life?
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】班农先生：在现代世界里，现在唯一没有自由的人就是中国人民！中共和世界上的所谓精英勾结在一起，让14亿中国人成为为他们全球经济体系服务的奴隶！拥有5000年文明的中国人难道不配拥有美好的生活吗？
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
