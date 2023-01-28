The remains of the hospital in Novoaydar following the vile attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that a deliberate missile attack on a known operating civilian medical facility is an unconditional and grave war crime of the Kiev regime

All those involved will be found and held accountable.

Armed forces of Ukraine attacked the hospital in Novoaydar in the morning

They struck using the American HIMARS systems, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The shelling killed 14 and injured 24 hospital patients and medical staff.

Ukraine is a terrorist state and the US a sponsor of terrorism

UPDATE: Another hospital today... Emergency services of the Kherson region report that ukrainian terrorists fired artillery at a medical facility in Novaya Kakhovka, there is damage.