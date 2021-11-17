© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Cassock" - Sex Crimes, Occult Rituals, Sex Trafficking, Human Sacrifice in Catholic & Jesuit Church
Follow
10
Share
Report
597 views • November 17, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: There are great crimes hidden in the global church, especially Churches of biggest international and political power and influence. Human trafficking, child abuse, sex grooming of minors, forced homosexual activity on people from very little children to adults. GOD SEES EVERYTHING. The word I am sent to say is: "NONE WILL ESCAPE, I WILL REPAY." The church must wake up to SIN within its own walls- how long will we ignorantly provide an environment for wickedness to prosper? This is why "Judgement begins at the house of God." God will judge all crimes against children, that includes NEGLIGENCE of minors where they are prey for others to abuse them.
Let those who have ears to hear, hear.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/08/28/profanity-of-profanities-pt-7-cassock-june-12-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: There are great crimes hidden in the global church, especially Churches of biggest international and political power and influence. Human trafficking, child abuse, sex grooming of minors, forced homosexual activity on people from very little children to adults. GOD SEES EVERYTHING. The word I am sent to say is: "NONE WILL ESCAPE, I WILL REPAY." The church must wake up to SIN within its own walls- how long will we ignorantly provide an environment for wickedness to prosper? This is why "Judgement begins at the house of God." God will judge all crimes against children, that includes NEGLIGENCE of minors where they are prey for others to abuse them.
Let those who have ears to hear, hear.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/08/28/profanity-of-profanities-pt-7-cassock-june-12-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.