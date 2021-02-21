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Patriot Power Rally in Canada! (2 of 2)
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150 views • February 21, 2021
Patriot Power Rally in Canada! (2 of 2) 2021-02-20. The impetus for this rally was to peacefully protest the shackled hands and feet, arrest, secret trial and incarceration of a local Edmonton pastor. The scope widened on added Communist-inflicted issues including Lockdown, damaged economy, COVID dangers and more. This Part 2 shows the overwhelming socialist police presence with an intensifying oppression - ultimately protecting BLM and arresting a Polish clergyman opposing Alberta Communism. At this Christian rally, many identifiable Communists were infiltrated - among unsuspecting Christian leadership and congregational members. Very much like churches n West Berlin in the 1980s. Add to this a Fake News cavalcade to make the rally complete... Held in front of the Edmonton Legislature currently inhabited by Communists...
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