Alex Jones Vs David Icke & Elon Musk Call ??? Maybe A.I Musk
Polyxena Lobkovice
The Full A.I / Elon Musk Debate With Alex Jones and David Icke. David Icke joins Alex Jones to debate the impact artificial intelligence will have on humanity, and whether Elon Musk is a genuine hero for mankind or a useful globalist puppet.

