1960s Wannabes: Sanctimonious Morons Screaming at Shadows
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
48 followers
167 views • 3 weeks ago

Over the weekend, we witnessed the pre-pubescent insolence of our country’s crybaby, leftist, 60s throwbacks in the manufactured “Hands Off” protests. While their social media narrative creators enhance the attendance numbers by the power of ten on the internet, the rest of us identify that they are nothing more than paid activists, photographed from advantageous angles, screeching to preserve the spendthrift, status quo bureaucracy that has been feeding at the taxpayer feedtrough for far too long...

• SEGMENT 2: America's Third Watch

• SEGMENT 3: Trump’s Tariffs End Decades Of Schwab’s Globalist Exploitation


ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/1960s-wannabes-sanctimonious-morons


25% Off Annual Subscription for podcast listeners:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/UUSA

trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawokeneomarxismvirtue signalers exposedwoke gone wildfake activism failuseful idiots unmaskedfeelings over factsprotest porn generationsoy latte socialismoutrage addictsretro rebels ranthashtag hysteria
