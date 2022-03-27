© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Homemade Flour Grinder Build, Testing & Use; 10 Pounds of Shell Corn equals 10 Minutes to Corn Flour
Follow
0
Share
Report
330 views • March 27, 2022
We built a small homemade grinder for grinding animal feed and people wheat & corn flour. On this episode we are testing grinding/cutting blades and grinding methods as this grinder works more like a hammer mill than a grindstone type mill.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.