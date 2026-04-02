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MUSLIM UBER DRIVER RAPES DRUNK WHITE GIRL in Backseat — Father Tracks Phone and Beats Him Bloody 🔥
Sick: 58yo Muslim Uber driver Ahmed Ali allegedly faked the drop-off, drove the intoxicated white girl to a secluded spot and raped her with pants down.
Her father tracked her phone, caught the predator in the act, and he plus family unleashed hell — beating Ali severely. Shots fired.
Cops charged him with rape and kidnapping… but prosecutors dropped everything citing “insufficient evidence.”
Real dads protect their daughters at all costs. Ladies: never trust rideshares blindly.
What would you do?
Source: https://x.com/Aku_700/status/2039293550060298453
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/crime/uber-driver-washington-ride-share-b2564710.html