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When Adequate Numbers of Slow Kill COVID Jabs Reached – Politicians Play a New Game -
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71 views • October 03, 2021
Once the 𝙎𝙡𝙤𝙬 𝙆𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙄𝙣𝙟𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 Rate is high enough – Tyrants come across as if it’s time to live with a Fake Pandemic – Trying to give the appearance of being caring heroes
When 60-80 percent of people start dying the remainder are easier to contain – control – selectively “ remove “.
When 60-80 percent of people start dying the remainder are easier to contain – control – selectively “ remove “.
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