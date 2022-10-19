The Secret Society Network by Eric Dubay

The largest mechanism used to implement the New World Order agenda is the worldwide secret society network. Politicians, bankers, businessmen, and media personalities – the biggest names in history and world affairs form a huge secret society matrix. This hierarchical pyramid-structured network is constantly recruiting and placing members in key influential positions. In order to orchestrate world events and policy decisions from behind the scenes, many niche secret societies groom and position politicians, media personalities, and other “yes-men” so they may best aid the Great Work...

Odysee Channel Source - EricDubay https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c

