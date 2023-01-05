Rambo - First Blood Part II (1985, PC)

Rambo - First Blood Part II is a text-adventure game developed by Angelsoft and published by Mindscape. It was also released for Apple II and classic Mac.
The game is a text-only adventure. It's an adaption of the second rambo movie where Rambo is sent to Vietnam in order to rescue American prisoners of war.
