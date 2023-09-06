A bombshell new report from the Federalist is damning for FBI

BREAKING: The Department of "Justice" lied to Delaware U.S. Attorney Weiss to throw off his investigation into Hunter Biden tax fraud.





This allowed the FBI to withhold damning information from Weiss to protect the Biden family.





A bombshell new report from the Federalist reveals how the FBI falsely claimed that allegations against Hunter Biden originated from Rudy Giuliani... a total lie.





This lie allowed the FBI to withhold documented information in an interview with a whistleblower who claimed Joe Biden accepted a bribe from Ukraine.





So how exactly did the FBI pull this off?





The FBI leaked false information to the New York Times that Rudy Giuliani was responsible for accusations against the Biden family.





The New York Times then reported on these lies in an article titled: “Material from Giuliani Spurred a Separate Justice Depart. Pursuit of Hunter Biden."





The FBI then sent the false New York Times article to Weiss to throw off his investigation to protect the Biden family, as reported by the @FDRLST.





This level of corruption is absolutely insane. Dismantle the FBI.