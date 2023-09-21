Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A man found a dead deer, but what happened next is hard to believe!
channel image
High Hopes
2785 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
822 views
Published Yesterday

Incredible Rescues


May 4, 2023

This wonderful story happened to an employee of the Hillside Animal Sanctuary Large Ungulate Rehabilitation Center. This organization cares about animal rights and specializes in helping horses and cows that have suffered from improper care on farms. Last week, a volunteer from this center was driving a car along a country road near the English city of Norwich.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WuuIUgZcjF8

Keywords
englandpregnantdeerrescuenorwichfawnincredible rescueshillside animal sanctuary

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket