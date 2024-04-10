Create New Account
Recent attack on a fuel storage facility in the Industrial district of Kharkov
Published 20 hours ago

🇷🇺🇺🇦  Footage of recent attack on a fuel storage facility in the Industrial district of Kharkov has appeared. By good tradition, our reconnaissance UAV is circling over the target.

The distance to the border is at least 33 km

Source @Intel Slava Z

