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Χειροκροτήματα
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23 views • February 11, 2020
Το Χειροκροτήματα είναι δραματική - μουσική ταινία του 1944, σε σενάριο και σκηνοθεσία του Γιώργου Τζαβέλλα, με πρωταγωνιστή το γνωστό συνθέτη Αττίκ (Κλέωνα Τριανταφύλλου). Η υπόθεση παρουσιάζει ομοιότητα με την πραγματική ζωή του πρωταγωνιστή Αξιοσημείωτη είναι η θεματική συγγένειά της με τη γνωστή ταινία του Τσάρλι Τσάπλιν Τα φώτα της ράμπας, η οποία βέβαια είναι μεταγενέστερη (του 1952).
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