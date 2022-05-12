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The Rapture and the harvest
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192 views • May 12, 2022
The second piece of drumming relates to the rapture or preferably using the word taking of the bride
And... very important, the harvest of souls.
Recorded in January 2022
The video is also linked on my website under videos:
https://bindernowski.com/category/drum-prophecy/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
And... very important, the harvest of souls.
Recorded in January 2022
The video is also linked on my website under videos:
https://bindernowski.com/category/drum-prophecy/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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