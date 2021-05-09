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THEY ARE DRAGGING THE ELDERLY FROM THEIR HOMES: MASS GENOCIDE AGENDA 21 [2021-05-08]
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263 views • May 09, 2021
THEY ARE DRAGGING THE ELDERLY FROM THEIR HOMES: MASS GENOCIDE AGENDA 21 [2021-05-08] - WIL PARANORMAL (VIDEO)
The level of FEAR around the world is unprecedented. This vaccine was designed and developed to kill billions. These sick and evil few, the Elites (1%) of the world will win this battle if you don't fight back. REMOVE your Masks and say NO to the Vaccine because if you don't ....and soon, everything will be lost forever. The next time you go into a store, take off your mask instead of being a coward and living in Fear. This is exactly what they want.
The level of FEAR around the world is unprecedented. This vaccine was designed and developed to kill billions. These sick and evil few, the Elites (1%) of the world will win this battle if you don't fight back. REMOVE your Masks and say NO to the Vaccine because if you don't ....and soon, everything will be lost forever. The next time you go into a store, take off your mask instead of being a coward and living in Fear. This is exactly what they want.
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