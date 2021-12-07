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Latest Interview with Dr McCullough Update - Truth Bombs Going Off Everywhere
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73 views • December 07, 2021
THIS IS ONE INTERVIEW NOT TO MISS, Listen very carefully to the details.
Dr. Peter McCullough is an academic internist, cardiologist, and a trained epidemiologist located in Dallas, Texas. He speaks with Bret of the Darkhorse regarding what a wise response to Covid would look like. And why the strange responses we got.
The McCullough Report:
https://www.americaoutloud.com/the-mccullough-report/
Find Peter on Twitter:
@P_McCulloughMD
CREDIT Darkhorse Podcast with Bret Weinstein and Dr Peter McCullough
MIRROR odysee.com/@BretWeinstein:f/covid-the-path-not-taken-darkhorse:e
Dr. Peter McCullough is an academic internist, cardiologist, and a trained epidemiologist located in Dallas, Texas. He speaks with Bret of the Darkhorse regarding what a wise response to Covid would look like. And why the strange responses we got.
The McCullough Report:
https://www.americaoutloud.com/the-mccullough-report/
Find Peter on Twitter:
@P_McCulloughMD
CREDIT Darkhorse Podcast with Bret Weinstein and Dr Peter McCullough
MIRROR odysee.com/@BretWeinstein:f/covid-the-path-not-taken-darkhorse:e
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