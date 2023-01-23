https://gettr.com/post/p23ovtu921a

2023.01.02 Iranians used to have cognition and wisdom, they used to experience beauty, but we are not the same. Civilizations in the history of Chinese Nation had been stifled by CCP. Light might only be regained with huge price paid.

伊朗人曾经有过认知和智慧，他们曾经体验过美好，而我们则不一样。中华民族历史上的文明全部共产党扼杀，仅有付出巨大代价后或可重获光明。