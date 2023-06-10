Create New Account
German Lawyers File Hundreds Of COVID-19 Vaccine Injury Lawsuits
Vigilent Citizen
Published Yesterday |

MIRRORED from TrialSite News

June 5, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjnZID_bO58

TrialSite News recently reported on COVID-19 vaccine injuries in Germany, and the sense that this vulnerable, at risk cohort felt all but abandoned by the German government as German society moved out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Featured in that piece was plaintiff-side attorney, Tobias Ulrich, with the law firm Rogert & Ulbrich. Demand for their counsel has exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding mass vaccination program. With over 5,000 requests for consultation, they have amassed 1,400 clients and to date have filed 250 individual lawsuits involving post-COVID-19 vaccine injury in district courts across Germany. Ulbrich reports adding 40 clients per week on average.

lawsuitcovid 19 vaccine injurygerman lawyers

