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THE MORGENTHAU PLAN IS BACK - THE SCUMBAGS PLAN TO ☠️ STARVE☠️ YOU☠️ TO☠️ DEATH☠️
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307 views • August 02, 2021
From JSF:
Under cover video: An "elite" speaks: To solve the problem, get rid of all the whites☠️
This is not meta talk, it is openly stated in those exact words.
The so-called "elite" are parasites, on the level of tape worms and bacteria. Because while feeding on the host, they cannot comprehend why they should not kill it outright. They do not have superior intellect, only a superior ability to manipulate and destroy, they are really just idiots that function like viruses.
[Psst...PROJECT XXX is GO🇺🇸]
Under cover video: An "elite" speaks: To solve the problem, get rid of all the whites☠️
This is not meta talk, it is openly stated in those exact words.
The so-called "elite" are parasites, on the level of tape worms and bacteria. Because while feeding on the host, they cannot comprehend why they should not kill it outright. They do not have superior intellect, only a superior ability to manipulate and destroy, they are really just idiots that function like viruses.
[Psst...PROJECT XXX is GO🇺🇸]
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