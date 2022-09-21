UKRAINE BOMBED THE NUKE PLANT *AGAIN*, THIS TIME THERE IS NOW A "COOLING LINE RUPTURED*!! NATO'S RESPONSE? - INTEL: SENIOR OFFICIALS FLEE D.C. THIS AFTERNOON!! - MOSCOW FLIGHTS CANCELLED!!

Ukraine Attacks Nuclear Power Plant AGAIN; Cooling Lines Ruptured!https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/ukraine-attacks-nuclear-power-plant-again-cooling-lines-ruptured





ALL AIR FLIGHTS CANCELLED IN ALL MOSCOW AIRPORTS REASON CITED: WEATHER CONDITIONS

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/all-airflights-cancelled-in-all-moscow-airports-reason-cited-weather-conditions





Serbian leader warns of imminent global war

https://www.rt.com/news/563203-serbia-global-war-gloom/





Putin at war with all of EU – Spanish PM

https://www.rt.com/news/563202-spain-pm-putin-eu/





NATO denounces Donbass referendums

https://www.rt.com/news/563194-nato-us-donbass-referendum/





Vladimir Kornilov: Time to drop our illusions, the West is waging a war to destroy Russia

https://www.rt.com/russia/563196-vladimir-kornilov-it-is-time/





China issues Cold War warning to US

https://www.rt.com/news/563163-china-warning-us-cold-war/





Turkey owes no explanation to EU – Erdogan

https://www.rt.com/news/563132-turkey-no-explanation-eu/





Russian security chief visits China

https://www.rt.com/news/563171-china-taiwan-security-patrushev/

__________________________________________________

TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]







(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)





IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)





ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB





(FOR PAYPAL BELOW: Just copy n paste the entire paypal link, it doesnt seem to want to work on here - but it does work if you copy n paste the whole thing - thanks guys!!)





PAY PAL LINK: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url





TEAMJESUS222.COM

ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),

BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)

WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL

MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]



