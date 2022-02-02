EP 2795-8AM REMOVE LINDSAY GRAHAM NOW! Calls For Persecution of Jan 6th Political Prisoners  

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President Trump held another packed rally in Conroe, Texas on Saturday night. An estimated 50,000 supporters turned out to see President Trump in Texas. President Trump also promised to release the persecuted January 6 Political Prisoners at the DC Gulag! These poor men and women are held in isolation without any basic human rights. Truly this is a dark stain on America and our judicial system. This morning on the Sunday talk shows dangerous Lindsey Graham and RINO Susan Collins bucked Trump and vowed to persecute the January 6 prisoners. These are not good people. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19952
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