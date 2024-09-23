BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
return of the brainwashed masses ~ mindless drones and the one eyed box ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
74 views • 7 months ago

In today's discusion we will be talking on the issue of the brainwashed masses being employed by the media, and other forms of pier pressuring to coerce you to give up your God given rights and bodily atonymy and thus comply to gene therapy and metaphorical borg drone assimulation. We will be talking on the fact that they (global Elites / NWO) are not letting up on all their fear mongering, they are rolling out more lab developed and or mutated viruses as a result of the amping up of the fake vaccine program. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the highwire 390 hot off the press.


Talking Points:

- Undebatable science is not science, it is propaganda. Real Science is never settled!

- Media & Social Media Fasting

  + Free yourself from the subliminal programing machines

- W.H.O. and the United Nations are behind in their agenda

  + They want to take away your rights to choose and bodily atonymy in the name of

    climate change

  + They are preparing to have a new meeting to make new policies to warp speed ahead in

    their agenda 2030 (Summit of the Future 2024)

- Share the Highwire Episode 390 Hot Off The Press


References:

- The Highwire episode 390: Hot Off The Press

  https://rumble.com/v5fkkho-episode-390-hot-off-the-press.html?playlist_id=watch-history

- Covid 19: Great Reset

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- Vaxxed

  https://rumble.com/v4tpu08-vaxxed.html

- Vaxxed II

  https://rumble.com/v2tlo3g-vaxxed-2-movie.html

- Vaxxed III

  https://rumble.com/v5es3tl-vaxxed-3-authorized-to-kill-premiers-september-18-live-wmary-holland-and-di.html

- Agenda 2030

  https://sdgs.un.org/goals

- Protocol 7

  https://rumble.com/v561l3x-dr-andy-wakefield-protocol-7-four-decades-of-vaccine-controversy.html

- TTAV Presents Remady

  https://rumble.com/c/c-6398192

- Summit of the future 2024 United Nation

  https://www.un.org/en/summit-of-the-future

- Television subliminal programming (America's Secret History Of Subliminal

  Messaging | Programming The Nation)

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6VVT6ZFIYE

- Dream by David Icke

  https://archive.org/details/13-the-dream-the-extraordinary-revelation-of-who-we-are-and-where-we-are

- Floride Deception

  https://archive.org/details/christopher-bryson-the-fluoride-deception-history-of-water-flouridation-and-why-

- Bill Gate's Pandemic prediction & Depopulation Plan

  https://rumble.com/vdj5ap-bill-gates-predicted-the-pandemic-five-years-ago.-how.html

Keywords
vaccinesmaskmindpropagandacontrolchangeclimateagendafuturebrainwashingsocial2030mandatesofsubliminalthegreatdistancesummitreset19covidprogamming
