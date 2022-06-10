Andrew Torba and his British Pilgrims Society friends pretend to be evangelical Christians, but are cons in real life

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Torba harangued in Mar. 20, 2021 that the British monarchy is superior to the American Republic. To reinforce that, he has begun to pitch a bastardized “Dominion theology.”
So-called "dominion theology" is not a reference to the British Crown and Commonwealth, who also call themselves the “Dominion.”